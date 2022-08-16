Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing.

The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.

New pavement, painted parking spots, fencing, and a new boarding dock, as well as tree work and general landscaping, will be added to the launch.

Due to weather conditions and construction schedules, some work will not be completed until the spring.

The Fourth Lake Boat Launch is the only public boat launch on the lake. Boaters are encouraged to use nearby waterways with public access as an alternative. A list of DEC boat launches by county is available on DEC's website.

If anyone has boats on the lake, they are being asked to remove them before the closure date or reach out to private marinas to arrange the removal of boats from Fourth Lake after September 12. All boats and trailers must be vacated from the parking lot before midnight on Sunday, September 11.

For more information regarding this closure, boaters can contact the Region 5 Bureau of Fisheries at (518) 623-1200 or fwfish5@dec.ny.gov.

Clean, Drain, Dry

All boaters operating any kind of motorized watercraft in the Adirondack Park and within ten miles of the Blue Line are now required by law to possess a certification that their vessel has undergone proper 'Clean. Drain. Dry.' measures to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Credit - NYSDEC via YouTube Credit - NYSDEC via YouTube loading...

Boaters can obtain a certification from a boat steward at a designated inspection station or fill out a self-issued certificate before hitting the water. Boat stewards will be stationed at boat launches across the Adirondack Park and can be identified by their blue vests.

To learn more about the New York State Watercraft Inspection Steward Program, the new certification requirements, and where to find a boat steward, visit the DEC's website.

