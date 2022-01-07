Do You Know When It’s Time To Replace These Household Items?

I can't imagine I'm the only person who doesn't replace or get serviced an item I own when it is recommended doing so. You know, like be sure to change your vehicle's oil and filter every 3000 miles. Sure, I'll get right on that.

I happened to notice an interesting Facebook post from Reader's Digest this week, (yes, I subscribe to Reader's Digest.) It's one of the magazines I take to camp during the summer months when I settle on the deck to read while enjoying a beer or mixed drink along with a warm, sunny day.

Anyway, on the Reader's Digest Facebook page, they listed 17 Common Household Items with the time you need to replace each. As I looked over the list, I was thinking when was the last time I replaced each of these items.

I decided to score the list to see how well I did as far as replacing these items in the time recommended. Out of 17 items, I only scored correctly with 3. That's pathetic. Although, I don't have a bath mat, so that doesn't count.

I don't even know where a Microwave Charcoal Filter is. No problem with the smoke detector. I take that very seriously. Bed Pillows every one to 2 years? I don't think so. Is that a bad thing? Funny, I did notice this week, my shower curtain (the plastic insert that goes inside the tub) has seen better days. I can't remember the last time I replaced it.

As for small kitchen appliances, most of my appliances are collecting dust in some kitchen cabinet areas I haven't opened in years. One thing I didn't see on the list, is the toothbrush. I replace mine every six months right after visiting my dentist.

Looking at this Reader's Digest list, how close are you to these replacement times? Do you agree with these recommendations? What other items do you own that you replace on a certain timeline?

via Reader's Digest Facebook

