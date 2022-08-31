Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday.
The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00pm on August 30, 2022.
At the time of the incident the man was wearing a black rain jacket and a red and white motorcycle helmet, police say.
According to a written release from the NYSP, the suspect "demanded money while putting his hand in his pocket and making a gun gesture (no gun was displayed). The suspect left the store and drove off in a black Ram pickup truck with no plates."
No physical injuries were reported.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
