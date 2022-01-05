Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.

In our latest Marvel video, we argue that Doctor Strange is actually one of the most underrated films in the entire MCU. Yes, it has some problems, like a weak villain and some odd pacing issues. But it also has one of Marvel’s most interesting themes — about the inescapability of time — and some of the entire company’s most impressive visuals, thanks to Strange’s leaps into different dimensions. See if we can convince you to take another chance on Doctor Strange below:

