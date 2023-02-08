LaGrange Firefighters Rescue Dog, Humans After Fall Through Ice

A Hudson Valley dog is safe and warm thanks to quick-thinking bystanders and local firefighters.

Dangerous and frigid temperatures blew through the Hudson Valley over the weekend, causing problems for those who dared step outside. On Saturday, February 4th temperatures were dipping below zero with some parts of the Hudson Valley reaching -5 degrees, with a wind chill of -21.

Being in the water, was definitely not a safe place to be. Unfortunately, that's where one local dog ended up.

The LaGrange Professional Firefighters released a statement this week about a scary incident that occurred on one of the coldest days of the year so far.

In the press release, the LaGrange Professional Firefighters explain that on February 4th, around 3 pm they received several calls from different homeowners regarding a dog that had reportedly fallen through the ice. The statement goes on to explain that while first responders were en route, 2 men jumped into action to save the animal.

They write:

During their rescue attempt, the men were forced to enter the water, exposing them to dangerous frigid temperatures. They were able to return to the sanctuary of a boat with the animal, but were unable to return to shore.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters in ice rescue suits entered the water and proceeded to "secure a rope to the boat, allowing shore-based firefighters and troopers to pull the craft safely back to shore."

Thankfully, the men and dog were all deemed healthy and safe.

The LaGrange Professional Firefighters also used this opportunity to remind us that "No ice is ever truly safe" and if you see an animal or person fall through the ice don't go in after them, call 911.

The Dutchess County fire agency ends with:

LaGrange Professional Firefighters will never hesitate to aid people, or animals trapped in hazardous situation.

