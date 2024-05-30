Looks like the days of retiring to Florida are over...

According to a new survey of retirees, there's a new dream retirement destination in America. With rising costs, changing political landscapes, and shifting weather patterns, retirees are finding themselves weighing more options than ever before.

Pensioners in Retirement Getty Images loading...

This also means more Americans are putting more thought into where they want to spend their golden years.

According to what retirees told MarketBeat.com, New York State is now looking like a strong contender. That shouldn't be too shocking considering several towns across the Empire State perform very well on those "best places to live" roundups.

Read More: CNY City Named Best Place to Live in America

A spot in Central New York also claimed the #1 spot in a roundup of the best places to live in the Northeast. Not only that, a national survey also said the Empire State is also very lucky to have these 2 Central New York towns.

DebraMillet from Getty Images DebraMillet from Getty Images loading...

So it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that Skaneateles is one of the top retirement destinations in the entire country. MarketBeat said of its status:

Located on the shores of one of the Finger Lakes, Skaneateles is known for its pristine water views, quaint downtown area, and upscale homes. This town provides a scenic environment with access to water activities, local wineries, and artisan shops, embodying a luxurious lakeside lifestyle.

Out of 130 towns to make the national cut, Skaneateles ranked #32 overall. Rhinebeck and East Hampton also appeared on the list, in 70th and 91st place respectively.

As for who claimed the #1 spot, that would be Wailea in Maui, Hawaii.

What do you think? Is Skaneateles all that and a bag of chips among retirees? Sound off by chatting us up on the station app.

Get our free mobile app

The 5 Most Underrated Towns in New York State For those searching for a quick retreat to a place that has not yet been discovered by tourists, check out these 5 that SecretNYC highlighted. Yes, the Big Apple itself had some hot takes about places more people should visit. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Megan

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan