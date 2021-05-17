A victim of domestic abuse is raising awareness by running across New York State in a wedding dress.

Vanessa Reiser kicks off her 12 day run today, Monday, May 17 in Oswego, New York. She will be running each day in a white wedding dress and will finish her journey in New York City, covering 285 miles when all is said and done.

Credit- Vanessa Reiser

The run is all to raise awareness of abuse and not just physical. Vanessa Reiser was a victim of narcissistic abuse. "The damage narcissists cause is so tremendous; the daily circular conversations, the gaslighting, the lack of empathy, the controlling behaviors, the isolation, manipulation, insatiable attention-seeking, addictive behaviors, anxiousness, entitled thinking, love-bombing, future-faking, lying, cheating, devaluing, and silent treatment are continuous and demented," Vanessa shared.

Vanessa compares the abuse she endured over the years to being in a cult. "Just because you do not see the marks on someone's body from abuse does not mean that they are not injured."

Donations collected along Vanessa's run will be donated to domestic violence centers in the counties Vanessa runs through across the state.

Credit- Vanessa Reiser

Run Schedule

Day 1 – May 17

Oswego to Baldwinsville – 23.5 miles

End: Charles W. Baker High School

Total miles completed: 23.5

Day 2 – May 18

Baldwinsville to Manlius – 23.5 miles

End: Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel

Total miles completed: 47

Day 3 – May 19

Manlius to Georgetown – 23 miles

End: Main intersection in town

Total miles completed: 70

Day 4 – May 20

Georgetown to Norwich – 25 miles

End: Norwich YMCA

Total miles completed: 95

Day 5 – May 21

Norwich to Sidney – 22.5 miles

End: Corner of River Rd and County Rte 23

Total miles completed: 117.5

Day 6 – May 22

Sidney to Downsville – 27.5 miles

End: Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant

Total miles completed: 145

Day 7 – May 23

Downsville to Livingston Manor – 21 miles

End: Livingston Manor Methodist Church

Total miles completed: 166

Day 8 – May 24

Livingston Manor to Monticello – 23 miles

End: The Farmer’s Market (on E Broadway)

Total miles completed: 189

Day 9 – May 25

Monticello to Scotchtown – 23.5 miles

End: Michigan Corners (Village Deli)

Total miles completed: 212.5

Day 10 – May 26

Scotchtown to Southfields – 23 miles

End: Rte 17A Park N Ride

Total miles completed: 235.5

Day 11 – May 27

Southfields to Blauvelt – 25.5 miles

End: Connect One Bank (corner of Rte 303 and E Erie St)

Total miles completed: 261

Day 12 – May 28

Blauvelt to New York City – 24 miles

End: Jay Hood Wright Park

Total miles completed: 285

In addition to her run, Vanessa, who is a licensed clinical social worker, is also working with victims of abuse. "I have a full client list now of victims of narcissistic abuse and I love helping them heal. If you need support, a coaching program is about to be launched so I can help you; even out of state."