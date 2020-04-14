Utica Police Searching For Man Wanted On Felony Domestic Charges

A Utica man facing felony level domestic charges is wanted by Utica Police.

According to UPD officials, units were dispatched to the 1500 block of City Street for a reported domestic incident.

When officers arrived the victim notified them that a man had physically assaulted and threatened to kill her.

Officers say, the victim believed the man was still inside the home and didn’t know if he was armed.

A SWAT team was brought in due to the circumstances and it was later learned the man was not inside the residence.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Now, police are looking for 40-year-old Kendall Jackson of Utica. If you see him or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call Utica Police at 315-735-3301.