Utica Police Searching For Man Wanted On Felony Domestic Charges
A Utica man facing felony level domestic charges is wanted by Utica Police.
According to UPD officials, units were dispatched to the 1500 block of City Street for a reported domestic incident.
When officers arrived the victim notified them that a man had physically assaulted and threatened to kill her.
Officers say, the victim believed the man was still inside the home and didn’t know if he was armed.
A SWAT team was brought in due to the circumstances and it was later learned the man was not inside the residence.
Now, police are looking for 40-year-old Kendall Jackson of Utica. If you see him or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call Utica Police at 315-735-3301.