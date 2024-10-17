Don’t Let the Cold Weather Fool You, Warmer Weather is On the Way

We've experienced our first frost in the Mohawk Valley and now with cooler temperatures prevalent, there's a warm up on the way for the next week.

Warmer temperatures are on the way, with sunny dry weather and temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s through next Wednesday.

The forecast for Utica, NY, starting Friday, October 18, 2024, promises an unseasonably warm stretch of weather lasting 10 days. Residents of the Mohawk Valley can expect temperatures to be significantly above average for mid-October, with highs consistently reaching into the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit. This type of warmth is uncommon for this time of year, making it an excellent opportunity to extend outdoor activities that are typically curtailed by autumn’s chill.

The extended warmth will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies, offering pleasant conditions for hiking, leaf-peeping, and other outdoor adventures. Normally, by late October, Utica begins experiencing cooler temperatures, with highs averaging in the 50s. However, this extended warm spell gives the region a late-season reprieve from fall’s usual briskness.

For gardeners, this period offers extra time to tend to late-season plants or prepare gardens for winter. The warmth may also delay the need for homeowners to turn on their heating systems, providing a short break from rising energy costs.

It’s important to remember that while the weather is warmer, seasonal changes are still underway. Cooler nights are expected, dipping into the upper 40s or low 50s, so layering is recommended for those planning to be outdoors during the early mornings or late evenings.

In short, this 10-day warm spell is a rare treat for Central New Yorkers, so enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures while they last!

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams