Double-Fault: Visa Revoked Again, Djokovic Faces Deportation

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

2022 Australian Open: Previews MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images) loading...

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open begins.

2022 Australian Open: Previews MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images) loading...

A hearing is scheduled for Friday night and his lawyers are expected to appeal in a federal court as they successfully did last week on procedural grounds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic's pending deportation.

2022 Australian Open: Previews MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia blows his nose during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) loading...

Everyone at the Australian Open is required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic is not and sought a medical exemption based on having tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

Novak Djokovic Faces Australian Court To Play In Australian Open MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: A Serbian tennis fan and anti Covid-19 vaccine holds signs outside the Park Hotel as Police stand guard on January 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Djokovic is in a detention hotel in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled on arrival to Australia last week. Djokovic filed a court challenge to the decision that will be heard in federal family and circuit court today. Djokovic is in Australia to play in the Australian Open which begins on January 17. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images) loading...

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.