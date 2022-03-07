Own Your Dream Doll And School House Right Here In Central NY

Every girl dreams of living in her doll house as a kid. We may have grown up, but those dreams have come back to life with this house for sale in Central New York.

This Deansboro farm is as if your Fischer Price Dollhouse came to life. The pastel green color makes the house stand out alone. But once you walk inside, you will feel even more like a kid again. The mixtures of green and pink blend with the interior design to give off major doll house vibes.

The 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath farmhouse was originally built back in 1888. Back in it's prime, the house served as a five star Bed & Breakfast called Blueberry Brooke. High ceilings, plank floors, and additional custom woodworking give this home a special charm.

If the doll house isn't enough, there's a schoolhouse as well! It's a one room school house from the 1800's that's been completely renovated. You can choose to use it as an addition to your doll house fantasy... or have it as a guesthouse/studio.

Also included on the property is a 60x30 garage built in 2015. It fits all your needs, with large 14ft ceilings, a car lift, and two separate workshop areas. Outside you can start your own beautiful garden. OR explore the other 32 acres of the property, which includes an organic blueberry farm and trout stream.

Take a tour for yourself and fulfill all your childhood dreams.

Own Your Dream Doll And School House Right In Deansboro It's time to make your Fischer Price dreams come true! This supersized doll house is for sale in Deansboro for a miniscule $949,900.

