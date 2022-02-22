This New York Farmhouse Has So Much Rustic Charm It Should Be Illegal
Look, rustic charm is in these days. With how much this has, this bad boy of a home shouldn't be on the market for too long.
Just look at that photo above, look at all the exposed wood! From the outside, this farmhouse sitting on 3 acres of land seems so incredibly unsuspecting, until you take a little gander inside. Once you look inside, you easily can see what it is you're paying for. Wide-open space, vintage design, and again, rustic charm.
How About We Get To The Price, Shall We?
What exactly does a home with all this raw interior appeal set you back? $739,000. If you ask me, for something so unsuspecting outside, with such an incredible interior, that is an utter bargain. For some, that exterior as you see might just be a dealbreaker.
But how come, when it comes to checking off boxes, this house truthfully does a pretty darn good job.
Here Is What It Has
- Nearly 4,000 square feet
- 3 Bedrooms
- 4 Bathrooms
- 3 Acres of Land
- Exposed Wood Beams
- Balconies
- Forced Air
- Space For Everything
That list could be 4x as long as it is. Sure, would someone prefer to have a few more bedrooms? Yeah. 4,000 square feet of livable space inside sure gives you a lot of places to put some extra bedrooms. Another huge positive for some, and for many others a deal-breaker is location. If you like to be close to New York City, this sits under an hour away.
Eager to see more pictures, keep scrolling and see them all.