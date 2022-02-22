This New York Farmhouse Has So Much Rustic Charm It Should Be Illegal

Look, rustic charm is in these days. With how much this has, this bad boy of a home shouldn't be on the market for too long.

Just look at that photo above, look at all the exposed wood! From the outside, this farmhouse sitting on 3 acres of land seems so incredibly unsuspecting, until you take a little gander inside. Once you look inside, you easily can see what it is you're paying for. Wide-open space, vintage design, and again, rustic charm.

How About We Get To The Price, Shall We?

What exactly does a home with all this raw interior appeal set you back? $739,000. If you ask me, for something so unsuspecting outside, with such an incredible interior, that is an utter bargain. For some, that exterior as you see might just be a dealbreaker.

But how come, when it comes to checking off boxes, this house truthfully does a pretty darn good job.

Here Is What It Has

Nearly 4,000 square feet

3 Bedrooms

4 Bathrooms

3 Acres of Land

Exposed Wood Beams

Balconies

Forced Air

Space For Everything

That list could be 4x as long as it is. Sure, would someone prefer to have a few more bedrooms? Yeah. 4,000 square feet of livable space inside sure gives you a lot of places to put some extra bedrooms. Another huge positive for some, and for many others a deal-breaker is location. If you like to be close to New York City, this sits under an hour away.

Eager to see more pictures, keep scrolling and see them all.

80 W Ridge Rd, Warwick, NY 10990

