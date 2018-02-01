Drug Arrests In The Town Of Vienna

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office busted an alleged meth operation in the Town of Vienna.

Sheriff's Deputies and State Police executed a search warrant at a home on Mill Pond Way on Thursday morning.

During the search, police seized a quantity of methamphetamine, along with items consistent with the manufacturing of meth.

39-year old John Barnhardt of Vienna and 27-year old Harley Forbes of Camden were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.