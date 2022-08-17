Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal.

We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.

You can visit participating vendors to try a sample-sized signature item for $2.00.

15 New Food Vendors

15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud.

New Fair Vendors

Caramel Apple Sundae

Balkan Street Food

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Brazilian Bowls

Cinder BBQ

30 Second Salsa

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

My Fav Candy Store

The State Fair Deli

Munjed’s Middle Eastern

Syracha’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar

The Shaved Ice Factory

Theo Petros Food Truck

Tropical Delights

True Honey Teas

There will be more than 100 vendors with fried food, sweet treats, and boozy drinks this year. Tully's is bringing back their famous chicken fingers and Thousand Island Winery returns too.

NYS Fair Food & Drink Vendors

Alivero’s, Camillus, NY

Ashley Lynn Winery, Mexico, NY

Babcia’s Pierogi, Lancaster, NY

Barb’s Sugar Waffles / Awesome Onion, North Tonawanda, NY

Basilio’s, Canastota, NY

Bavarian Roasted Nuts, Milford, PA

Beak & Skiff, Lafayette, NY

Big Kahuna’s, Rhinebeck, NY

Bosco’s at the Fair, Solvay, NY

Bubble Tea, Knightdale, NC

Butcher Boys, New Port Richey, FL

Byrne Dairy, Weedsport, NY

Candy Country Warehouse, Johnston, RI

Carr’s Cove, Syracuse, NY

Chester’s Gators & Taters, Raleigh, NC

Coco Bongos of New York, Perry, NY

Colossal Onion / The Tot Spot / Lemonade, Tampa, FL

Country Corner, Liverpool, NY

Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton, NY

Daniella’s Steakhouse, Syracuse, NY

Dang’s Café, Syracuse, NY

Dean’s Soft Serve Ice Cream, Taberg, NY

Decapio Family Concessions, Marcellus, NY

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Elma, NY

Doug’s Fish Fry, Cortland, NY

Elm Street Tacos, Lafargeville, NY

Express Café, Marston Mills, MA

Fresh Mex Mexican Grill / Deli, Syracuse, NY

Fried Specialties, Springhill, FL

Garlic Festival Foods, Redding, CA

Henry’s Hen House, Syracuse, NY

Horan’s at the Great New York State Fair, Liverpool, NY

House of Beers, Liverpool, NY

ICEE / Candy Castle, Beech Creek, PA

It’s a Utica Thing, New Hartford, NY

Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough, Ware, MA

Jim’s Fries, Colden, NY

Jimmy B’s / Charlie’s / Tommy C’s, Syracuse, NY

JJ’s, Syracuse, NY

Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food, Camillus, NY

King David’s, Jamesville, NY

Kitchen Maid Candy, Churchville, NY

Las Delicias, Syracuse, NY

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn, Liverpool, NY

Merritt Winery / Wine Slush, Forestville, NY

Montezuma Winery, Seneca Falls, NY

Moose Joose Slush, Mooresville, NC

Nancy’s Fried Dough, Rochester, NY

NY State Brew Pub & Distillery and Others, Jamesville, NY

Omanni’s Lemonade Heaven, Spartanburg, SC

Otter Creek Winery, Philadelphia, NY

Papa’s Pizza / Pig & Pota, Jamesville, NY

Paradise Companies of NY, Syracuse, NY

Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn, Hamburg, NY

Peachey’s Baking Company, Sarasota, FL

Perry’s Ice Cream, Marcellus, NY

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Elephant Ears, North Liberty, IN

Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, Unadilla, NY

Poparazzi Kettle Corn, Lindenhurst, NY

Poutine Gourmet, Plantsville, CT

P-Z-O’s, East Syracuse, NY

Russell’s Concessions, Daingerfield, TX

Santillo’s, Naples, NY

Sarita’s Food, Rome, NY

Scotty’s Hot Dogs, Rome, NY

Shamrock at the Fair, Fabius, NY

Skippy’s Ice Cream, Liverpool, NY

Stephen’s Greek Cuisine, Liverpool, NY

Sterling Creek General Store, Pulaski, NY

Stix & Things / Sweets & Things, Liverpool, NY

Sundaze The Hard Soft Serve, New Hartford, CT

Sweet & Sour USA, Palatine, IL

Sweeties Bloomers / Fiesta Italiana, Depew, NY

Syracuse Suds Factory, Syracuse, NY

The Bacon Bomb – Hammi’s BBQ, Central Square, NY

The Bake Lab, Syracuse, NY

The Baked Potato Express, Liverpool, NY

The State Fair Deli, Syracuse, NY

Thousand Islands Winery, Alexandria Bay, NY

Three Brothers Winery Wine Slushies, Geneva, NY

Tikki Turtle, Syracuse, NY

Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, North Syracuse, NY

Tully’s Good Times, East Syracuse, NY

Twin Trees Pizza, Brewerton, NY

West End, Fayetteville, NY

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries, Dunnellon, FL

Wilson Enterprises, Brant, NY

YE-Ero, Woodside, NY

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. Get everything you need for this year's fair, including tickets, at NYSFair.ny.gov.

Butter Sculpture

The butter has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds of it. It's all to create the annual Butter Sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year.

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture since 2003, have begun work on the 54th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York.

The butter used for the sculpture is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art that thousands enjoy.

Photo Credit - YouTube via American Dairy Association North East Photo Credit - YouTube via American Dairy Association North East loading...

Recycled Butter

Even after the Fair, the butter doesn’t go to waste. Instead, it will be sent to Noblehurst Farms, a dairy farm in Pavilion, New York, where it will be recycled into renewable energy.

“I really love that this iconic attraction repurposes butter not just once, but twice – first by turning the unusable product into an artistic sculpture, and then after the fair, by recycling it into renewable energy on a dairy farm,” said John Chrisman, CEO, American Dairy Association North East.

The Annual Butter Sculpture will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 23, the day before the New York State Fair officially opens. You can watch the official unveiling on Facebook or see it on display in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of the 13-day Fair that opens Wednesday, August 24.

