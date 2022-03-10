Second Country Artist Added to Free Concert Lineup For a ‘Good Time’ at NYS Fair

A second country act has been added to the lineup of free concerts for a 'Good Time' at the New York State Fair Chevy Court.

Niko Moon

Niko Moon will make his New York State Fair debut on Friday, August 26 at 6 PM on the Chevy Court stage. His song, “Good Time,” hit number 1 on the Billboard country music charts and spent nearly half of 2021 on the top 40 pop music charts.

“Good Time” has been lauded as “a bottle-passin' campfire daydream”, solidifying the genre-defying entertainer’s reputation as one of the most genuine and creative artists in country music right now.

Jimmie Allen

Moon joins Jimmie Allen as the first two country concerts announced for the 2022 fair. Although it's Moon's first trip to the NYS Fair, it's a return for Allen who performed in 2019.

When Jimmie Allen performed at the Great New York State Fair in 2019, he was hailed as a star on the rise. Now, currently GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021, it’s clear Jimmie Allen’s star has risen and shows no sign of slowing down.

Allen takes the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM opening day, Wednesday, August 24. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Jimmie Allen New EP Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

NYS Fair Concert Lineup

Joining Jimmie Allen and Niko Moon this year is the rest of the stellar & FREE State Fair lineup:

August 24, 6 pm - Chevy Court - Jimmie Allen

August 25, 8 pm - Chevy Park - The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T

August 26 at 6 pm - Chevy Court - Niko Moon

August 29, 8 pm - Chevy Park - Boyz II Men

August 31, 8 pm - Chevy Park - Nelly

September 2, 8 pm - Chevy Park - 24KGoldn

September 5, 1 pm - Chevy Park - Night Ranger

Chevy Court Changes

Changes are coming to the free Chevy Court concerts at the New York State fair in 2022. The evening concerts at Chevy Court will move to 6 PM to give people enough time to attend concerts on both the Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages.

"Fair fans can be assured we’re working harder than ever to secure the best and most diverse lineup in our long history, said State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

The 2022 fair will also have newly designated areas for smokers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a review to examine the State Fair's smoking policy, after feedback from 2021 fairgoers. The number of smoking areas and where they will be located is still being determined, Waffner told The Citizen.

"We have to get them far enough so people who don't want to smell cigarette or marijuana smoke are not smelling it."

Concert times at Chevy Court and new smoking areas aren't the only thing being changed at the 2022 fair. The length of time the fair runs is also changing. It'll go back to 13 days rather than the 18 that was held in 2021.

The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.

New Fried, Baked, Glazed and Slathered Snacks to Enjoy at the New York State Fair Check out the new wild food creations you can try at the New York State Fair this year.