Economic Devastation Looms On a Good Friday Like No Other

MADRID (AP) — Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church. Meanwhile, pressures are rapidly mounting on governments to restart some industries in order to fend off further economic devastation from the coronavirus. Politicians and health officials have warned that the hard-won gains against the pandemic must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holiday weekend. Worldwide, the death toll headed toward 100,000, with the confirmed number of infected people topping 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.