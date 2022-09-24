Another Important Bills Player Ruled Out For Sunday in Miami

Sunday will be by far the biggest challenge for the Buffalo Bills in this early 2022 regular season.

The 2-0 Bills travel to Miami to play the 2-0 Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Bills and Dolphins matchup is the top game in the NFL’s 1 pm slot and Buffalo are the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl in February. However, the Bills will be severely short-handed for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Head coach Sean McDermott ruled out cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Friday morning. All three players have missed practice all week, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

The Bills were not quite done ruling players out for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Friday’s injury report was released just in the last hour and the Bills have also declared defensive tackle Ed Oliver out for the game in Miami.

Safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Tim Settle, tight end Dawson Knox, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and center Mitch Morse are all questionable.

Davis did say to the Buffalo media on Thursday that he will play against Miami and judging by the number of injuries on defense, the Bills will need to score points to win this game.

As for the Dolphins, starting tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard are both questionable. Howard was limited in practice today and Thursday, while Armstead hasn’t practiced all week, which doesn’t bode well for him playing.

The weather will be a factor as well, with rain forecasted for Sunday afternoon in Miami.

I’ve never seen a Bills injury report as long as this one, especially so early in the season. The Bills will rely a lot of Josh Allen to win them this game being out at least four starters.

