Couple Searching for Missing Dog After I-81 Crash Near State Line

A desperate search continues for a husband and wife whose dog scampered off after they were involved in a car crash on Interstate 81 south of the New York-Pennsylvania border.

Kate Moran and Matt Musto weren't seriously hurt in the December 27 collision near New Milford in Susquehanna County. But in the four weeks since the crash, they've been working to find Billy, their three-year-old pet.

The dog is described as short-medium wirehaired terrier mix with folder short ears and a long slightly-curled tail wearing a red collar with tags. He weighs about 25 pounds.

Moran said she and her husband are asking people in Susquehanna and Broome counties to watch for the dog and to report any possible sightings immediately. People are urged not to search, call, chase or approach the dog because he is very scared and will run away.

Those who do spot a dog matching Billy's description are asked to snap a photo of him and to call (716) 604-6049.

Moran said there was a possible sighting of Billy Sunday in the New Milford area, not far from where the car crash occurred. She believes the dog has been moving around a lot and could cover several miles a day. She's asking people to keep an eye on security and trail cameras because he may be moving quickly and sightings are needed to help narrow down his location.

Moran and Musto live in Jersey City, New Jersey. They were traveling on Interstate 81 during the holiday period.

