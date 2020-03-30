Employee Charged With Stealing PPE From Bassett Hospital

A contracted employee at Bassett Healthcare Center in Cooperstown has been arrested for allegedly stealing Personal Protection Equipment from the hospital.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year old Josie Wright of Morris took a box of face masks from Bassett and shipped the masks to another person.

Wright is charged with petty larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was learned that another employee may have also taken PPE from the hospital.

It’s unknown at this time if the employees are profiting from their actions.