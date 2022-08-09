Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York.
Police say that the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that Davis allegedly “burglarized a storage unit while in the presence of a small child.”
No physical injuries were reported.
Davis was being held at the Herkimer County Jail on charges that were unrelated to the most recent incident. Investigators took him into custody on Monday, August 8, 2022 and brought him to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for processing without incident.
He was formally charged with the following:
- Burglary in the Third Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the latest charges in court at a future date. He was returned to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]