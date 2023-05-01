Shocking allegations involving a victim held hostage for days and beaten with various tools.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Otsego County man on several charges while the victim is hospitalized in a Central New York trauma center with multiple fractures and contusions.

Deputies have charged 26-year-old Tyler Rose from the town of Exeter, NY, with charges including first and second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a weapon and drugs, among other charges, authorities said.

Full list of charges, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office:

Assault 1st degree

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

Assault 3rd degree

Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree

Petit Larceny

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

The identity and connection to Rose was disclosed as deputies announced the arrest. They did say they were able to speak with the victim, despite the serious injuries, and allege Rose assaulted the victim with various 'tools and implements.'

Tyler Rose - via Otsego County Sheriff's / Canva Tyler Rose - via Otsego County Sheriff's / Canva loading...

Bail was recommended at arraignment, deputies said, but it was unclear Monday night whether Rose was still in custody or if he had been released.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim, deputies said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

