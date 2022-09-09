Endwell Man Sentenced For Crash in Stolen Truck That Injured Two

An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution.

Photo: Bob Joseph/ WNBF News (file) Photo: Bob Joseph/ WNBF News (file) loading...

21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in June to Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree and was sentenced this week in the October 11th crash that left 83-year-old Eileen Patch seriously hurt.

Authorities said Carlson stole a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Squires Avenue on October 11 and ran over the leg of the owner, seriously hurting him as he sped off in the truck.

A New York State Trooper gave chase after an alert was issued for the pickup and Carlson continued driving at a high rate of speed, at times reaching 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile an hour speed zone.

The eastbound truck smashed into a compact, Chevrolet sedan driven by Patch, on Country Club Road at Stark Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

The 83-year-old’s multiple injuries required her to be hospitalized for several days following the crash.

In addition to pleading guilty to Vehicular Assault, Carlson also pleaded guilty in June to Operating a Motor Vehicle while impaired by drugs and causing injury to another and Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree. He also admitted to driving without a license.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak commented after the sentencing: “Carlson ruined the lives of his victims as well as his own life. He must now be held accountable for his actions.”

Troupes, Groups and Stages: Performing Arts Gems of the Twin Tiers Twenty-five of our favorite performing arts groups and venues in the Twin Tiers.