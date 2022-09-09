There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State

We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner.

Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.

Get our free mobile app

You may have already seen Halloween candy in the grocery stores and that's certainly the case for us back in Buffalo. Oktoberfest beer and other October-themed items are all over retailers right now, as we gear up for another spooky season.

Some places just do Halloween better than most. They either are in a region with tremendous fall foliage or they have a reputation for spooky stories; towns that have a famous story that brings people there for Halloween.

There's probably no better town in New York State for Halloween season than Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Sleepy Hollow is actually a village, which is located in Westchester County (about 30 miles north of New York City). To the south of Sleepy Hollow is the Village of Tarrytown, and both towns combine for a perfect place to celebrate Halloween.

Sleepy Hollow is famous for the Washington Irving short story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," which features Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman.

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is said by many (with many famous individuals who call it their final resting place) to be haunted and they also have another ghost story, called "New York's Bronze Lady."

There's actually a Headless Horseman Bridge as well and the setting gives visitors a sense of spooky.

Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown also have a huge Halloween parade every October.

It takes place in the Village of Tarrytown and features not only the parade, but live music, outdoor dining and a block party.

What's really cool is that according to the Tarrytown website, the starting point of the parade is Patriots Park, which was Wiley's Swamp in Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow;" where Crane first catches a glimpse of the Headless Horseman.

If you love Halloween and love getting scared, Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown is the place to be this fall.

11 Of The Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies