Incredible Honor Given to Ryan Miller On Thursday

The Buffalo Bills are at the top of the minds in Western New York, but believe it or not the Buffalo Sabres are almost back from their off-season.

The prospects tournament that Buffalo will participate in will take place next weekend, and the Sabres first training camp practice will happen in exactly two weeks.

Get our free mobile app

The optimism surrounding the Sabres future on the ice has never been higher, as general manager Kevyn Adams and his staff has accumulated what is arguably the best pool of prospects in the entire NHL.

The Sabres will have a third jersey this season, that brings back the black and red "goathead" logo, as well as a yet-to-be debuted reverse retro jersey.

There's also a few games fans are circling on the calendar, including Thursday, January 19th against the New York Islanders, since that's the night former Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will have his number 30 retired and inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame.

But that's not the only honor bestowed upon Miller, recently.

It was announced today that Miller will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Miller is the all-time leader in wins for American-born goaltenders in the NHL and is the Sabres all-time leader in wins as well.

He played 19 years in the NHL and won the Hobey Baker Award while playing at Michigan State University, which is given to the best college hockey player that season.

Miller was a no-brainer for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as the Sabres Hall of Fame, considering he spent the first 11 years of his NHL career in Buffalo. He should also get a call from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto one day...

Buffalo Sabres Captains Since 2000

Top 10 Most Underrated Buffalo Sabres of All-Time