Entire NFL TV Show Picks Josh Allen Over Patrick Mahomes [VIDEO]

In case you haven't heard, there's a pretty big game ahead for the Buffalo Bills. They will travel to Kansas City tomorrow for a Sunday evening, AFC Divisional Round game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game marks the fourth meeting between the two teams in the past 15 months, and a playoff rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-24.

The Bills did beat the Chiefs this past October at Arrowhead Stadium, 38-20.

The Bills and Chiefs have two of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL, and outside of the ageless superstars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The difference between the two is that Mahomes has a Super Bowl ring and Allen doesn't. Both, however, have put up stellar numbers in the last two seasons, and both are two of the most gifted quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

But who will have a better Sunday? Allen or Mahomes?

Good Morning Football on The NFL Network, which is one of the most popular football television shows in the country, had that question posed on Thursday and believe it or not, they all went with Allen over Mahomes.

They did not make picks yet, but this shows just how close it is now between Allen and Mahomes, when everyone not in Buffalo or Kansas City anointed Mahomes as hands-down, the league's best QB.

In the last two seasons, Allen has passed for 8,951 and 83 touchdowns in the regular season, while Mahomes has passed for 9,599 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Allen, however, has 98 total touchdowns the last two regular seasons to Mahomes' 89.

The two are neck-and-neck statistically. Allen needs that Super Bowl championship, however, to win over more people than not.

This is the new Brady vs. Manning non-division rivalry in the NFL.

