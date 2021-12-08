EPA Celebrates Successful Reuse of Former Griffiss Air Force Base

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency celebrated the successful re-use of the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia was joined by Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and other officials.

Griffiss Air Force Base was closed in 1995 due to the Base Realignment and Closure Act of 1990.

Today, the formerly contaminated 3,6000 acre site includes Griffiss International Airport, the Air Force Research Lab, the New York Air National Guard Base, and 72 tenants employing nearly 6,000 people.

Griffiss was named a 2021 National Excellence in Reuse Award winner by the EPA

The awardees must have demonstrated excellence in working cooperatively with EPA to ensure the reuse of a Federal Facility site complements the cleanup actions taken.

Award winners have demonstrated excellence in:

Working cooperatively and forming partnerships

Complementing redevelopment design with the selected remedy

Innovating beneficial use outcomes

Considering the impacts on and inputs from the local community

Creating jobs, fostering economic development or recreational opportunities, or maintaining mission support

"This formerly contaminated property is now a thriving mixed-use business and technology park that spurs economic growth in the Mohawk Valley and provides a renewed energy to the heart of Oneida County," said Garcia. "The cleanup and redevelopment success at the Former Griffins Air Force Base is a model that is sure to be replicated at other reuse projects in the future."

For more information about the 2021 awards, please visit epa.gov/fedfac/2021

