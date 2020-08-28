Initial Air Quality Checks Show No Health Concerns

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says initial air quality checks around the former Charlestown Mall complex have found no hazardous contaminants, no chemicals and no harmful gases in the air and that there is currently no risk to public health.

He says air monitoring will continue into the weekend.

Brindisi and Senator Charles Schumer are now in talks with the Environmental Protection Agency on what might happen next with the building.

The Congressman also says drones from the State are being used to assess any emergency structural issues with the building.

“I also want to thank our local first responders who did one heck of a job yesterday,” Brindisi added. “They tackled the blaze with precision and kept it contained. We thank them all.”

Brindisi joined Schumer in a joint letter to the EPA today calling for a larger inspection.