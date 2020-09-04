EPA Conducting Testing At Charlestown Mall Site

Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Anthony Brindisi say an on-scene coordinator from the Environmental Protection Agency is on the ground in Utica conducting environmental and air quality assessments following last week’s fire at the former Charlestown Mall complex.

Schumer says it’s a good first step that the EPA sent an on-scene coordinator, but more federal resources are needed to aid local officials.

“I am glad the EPA heeded my call for an air quality assessment,” Brindisi said. “The air we breathe is essential to our quality of life and after the Charlestown Mall blaze, I heard from residents who were concerned about toxins and harmful chemicals entering our air. I will continue to hound the EPA and state DEC to ensure our air quality remains safe for all residents.”

Following the massive fire, Schumer and Brindisi asked the EPA to determine if the site qualifies for the agency’s Emergency Response Program.