Go inside the Charlestown Mall in Utica to see what once was before the building is no more.

The old abandoned building is coming down two years after a massive fire ripped through the building. Demolition on the building that has been closed since the early 90s is finally underway.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 am burning on and off, for a few days in August 2020.

Massive Charlestown Mall Fire The old Charlestown Mall was reduced to rubble after a massive fire in the early morning hours of August 27, 2020.

Before the two-day fire, Dan Laroe took a tour through the abandoned Charlestown Mall.

Laroe, who explores abandoned buildings in the northeast had heard about Charlestown Mall and decided to take a look. "After exploring floor after floor of long hallways and long lost outlet stores, I realized I came here as a child with my parent's shopping. There is so much to see, including a beautiful outdoor patio that surrounds a man-made pond. I wish I appreciated my trips here as a kid more now after seeing how great this place was and not just dreading it as a day of school clothes shopping," said Laroe.

Go Inside Old Charlestown USA Mall Go inside the old Charlestown Mall that will soon be no more as demolition crews begin to tear it down.

The mall started as a manufacturing plant during WWI and WWII and was turned into an outlet mall in 1982. The mall closed in 1991 and became a business complex, according to the Standard Journal.

A local attorney bought the property in 2007 but plans to rehabilitate the building were halted after work was being done without permits according to a federal EPA report.

In 1969 the mall was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

