When it comes to what makes a restaurant a fun place to go, it seems every single person has a different definition. After an extensive search of all the restaurants in New York, one publication has pinpointed a certain restaurant as the "most fun."

In your opinion, what makes a restaurant fun? Does it need TVs, a pool table, funny names on the menu? There are plenty of restaurants like that in Upstate New York, Central New York, Western New York, The Capital Region, and of course New York City. Eat This, Not That's created a list titled "These Are the Most Fun Restaurants in Your State." According to their list, the most fun restaurant in New York State can be found over four hours from Utica in New York City.

Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine Is New York State's Most Fun Restaurant

Eat This, Not That chose Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine in New York City as the most fun restaurant. Why? They highlight how it's more than just a normal sports bar:

Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine is a swanky sports bar that has a free-throw basketball court, more than 40 televisions, and limited-release whiskeys. New York Knicks basketball star Walt "Clyde" Frazier is a restaurant partner."

Now Here's The Problem

This list was published in April of 2021. At that time, Clyde Frazier's was still up and running. However, according to the NY Daily News, that isn't the case anymore:

The Delta variant hit the final buzzer on Clyde Frazier’s restaurant."

Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine closed permanently as financial losses climbed too high because of the pandemic and the city began to enforce its vaccine requirements for all indoor dining.

Who Would You Pick Now?

With all the amazing restaurants across the state, who should receive the new title of most fun? Text us on our station app and let us know your thoughts and why.

