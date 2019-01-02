Extreme Violence Continues To Plague City Of Syracuse

2019 is not off to a great start in the City of Syracuse. Police have been busy responding to a shooting and several stabbings.

According to the Department Facebook page, the first major crime in the New Year happened New Year's Day at around 4 a.m. on Cannon Street in the city. Police responded to the scene and located a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. Officers were later notified of two other shooting victims being treated at Upstate Hospital from the same address. An investigation revealed a suspect fired randomly into a crowd of people at a house party.

Photo Credit: Syracuse Police via Facebook

Police have also arrested two people following two separate stabbings. The first stabbing occurred early on New Year's Day. Officers responded to the VA Hospital and spoke with a 61-year-old man who told them he had been involved in a physical altercation with his wife. He told police she swung a knife at him and cut his bicep and hand. As a result police arrested 46-year-old Zanette Knighton. She's been charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Photo Credit: Syracuse Police via Facebook

The second Syracuse stabbing happened on the 600 block of Butternut Street. Police say, two officers observed 34-year-old Tyler Gammons standing in the street holding a pair of scissors. They then spoke with an 18-year-old male victim who said Gammons allegedly stabbed him in the back with the scissors. The victim was transported via ambulance to the hospital for treatment and Gammons was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

The investigation into that shooting on Cannon Street is still ongoing and Syracuse Police ask anyone with information to contact them.