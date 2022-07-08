Seriously?! Cops Nab Upstate NY Man for Ridiculous Fake Inspection Sticker

You can tell this Fulton County man probably failed art class.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Facebook of a very laughable attempt at a homemade vehicle inspection sticker. It's pretty crudely made; just a poorly-cut rectangle with "NYS 2022" scribbled on it with marker. A random bar code from somewhere was also a part of the design. The entire masterpiece looks to have been Scotch-taped to the windshield.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Not the best effort was made here. Frank Abagnale (of Catch Me If You Can fame) would be embarrassed.

The incident happened during a traffic stop, the exact location of which has not been disclosed by Fulton County police. Fulton County lies to the east of Utica, between Herkimer and Saratoga counties, and encompasses part of the Adirondacks.

Oh, and to make matters worse, the man in question was also tagged for Driving While Intoxicated. Ouch.

Here is the exact wording of the law:

VTL 306 (E) Any person who shall make, issue or knowingly use any imitation or counterfeit of an official certificate of inspection, or who shall possess or display or cause or permit to be displayed upon any motor vehicle any certificate of inspection knowing the same to be fictitious or issued without an inspection or required repairs having been made, or, who unlawfully mutilates a valid certificate of inspection or rejection, or who shall knowingly issue, obtain or present a false statement in connection with a waiver authorized by this article, or who unlawfully removes such a certificate from a motor vehicle.

Now, I don't want to incriminate myself here, but I'd be lying if I said it hasn't crossed my mind to make my own fake inspection sticker. But that's only because I'm above-average at Photoshop. If you're going to commit a crime, you gotta make sure you have the skillset needed to pull it off. This poorly-scribbled mess just ain't gonna cut it.

...but in all seriousness, don't fake your New York State inspection stickers. Okay? Okay.

15 Dumbest Laws In New York State How are these even laws in New York?