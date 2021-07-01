Family and Friends Welcome Home New Hartford’s Alexandria Corn to Play FrogFest 32

It's hard to believe it was four years ago Alexandria Corn took the stage at FrogFest. The New Hartford native was part of our 29th annual festival with Chris Janson at the Utica Rome Speedway in 2017. A lot has happened since then and her planned return this September 18 at The Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

You’ll see the first change, orange hair. The second change you‘ll hear, a powerful grown up voice, honed from playing shows from LA to Nashville. The third change is more of a logistical one, Alexandria was immersed in the country music world of LA at her first FrogFest, she now calls Nashville home. Like everyone else in the music world, she found herself with lots of free time during the COVID shutdown. So she wrote music, but it wasn’t necessarily her usual style.

During that whole year I got really bored, so I started writing music, I put out this pop project I though would be really cool. I used my nickname from school, "Acorn," and dyed my hair orange.

Alexandria is returning to her country roots now that touring is resuming. She has a new song coming out just in time for FrogFest, "Dress Up For You." About her boyfriend, it's been a work in progress for nearly three years and will serve as the first ballad she has ever released.

We were at the bar one day and I had one too many mimosas and I just thought, what would I do if I wasn't with him.

Oddly enough one of Alexandria's first shows as the pandemic began to ease was in Dolgeville. She opened for up and coming Nashville artist, Sam Grow at Rustic Ties.

It was a lot of fun, the whole family came out, a lot of friends, it was a great time.

Alexandria will join the Eli Young Band, Dylan Jakobsen, and J Antoinette at FrogFest 32, presented by Curtis Lumber, September 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. More info and tickets available here.

