CNY Native With New Record Deal in Nashville Returns Home for FrogFest 33

A Central New York singer who has been chasing her dreams in Nashville for more than a decade finally has a record deal. But that isn't stopping her from returning home for FrogFest 33.

The road to success has been a long one for Alexandria Corn. It began in her hometown of New Hartford and led to Ithaca where she studied musical theater. Then it was on to L.A. for a few years before leading to Nashville, Tennessee where she signed her first record deal this year.

The dream sometimes seemed out of reach for Corn who's been in the music business since she was a teen. "I was so close to giving up. It's been so long but you keep pushing at it."

That never give up attitude finally paid off. Corn signed a joint deal with Deluge on Music Row and Growhouse Music. "I'm so excited but I'm nervous," admitted Corn who will be busy writing and recording music for a new album.

One of those new songs was written just a few days ago. A song about growing up. "I think there’s part of all of us that as we grow up, especially in this society, we get so manipulated and we lose touch with the person we once were, knew & loved," said Corn. "They are still in there somewhere. You just have to find them."

FrogFest 33

Corn will have to make time in her busy schedule for FrogFest33 on June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds with Dylan Scott. She's no stranger to playing for her hometown fans. Corn was part of FrogFest 29 with Chris Janson at the Utica Rome Speedway in 2017 and FrogFest 32 with the Eli Young Band last September.

Get your tickets for FrogFest 33, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online, at the Herkimer County Fairground or Price Chopper locations in Utica, Rome, or New Hartford. "I'm pumped up. That's longer than I've been alive, so I'm glad I'm gonna make it for the 33rd year."

