The third time's the charm. After being cancelled twice in 2020, the Eli Young Band WILL finally headline FrogFest 32 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds September 18, presented by Curtis Lumber. Gates will open at 11:30AM with live music kicking off at 12:00PM.

WHAT: FrogFest 32

WHEN: September 18

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30AM

MUSIC: 12:00PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Eli Young Band

Dylan Jakobsen

Alexandria Corn

J Antoinette

TICKETS on Sale May 18 at 10AM

$23

$65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets includes private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt and special seating.

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)

$28 at the gate

The Eli Young Band has been touring together for more than two decades. But that was before COVID shut everything down. "We've never taken this much time off," said Mike Eli. "This is like a whole new ball game getting back into the swing of things but it feels brand new again. We needed a little shot in the arm."

Time off was a blessing in disguise and gave the guys a new appreciation for what they have and what they do. "After 20 years, this wasn't a break we needed but it's been nice being home and it's given us all a little perspective. It was literally two shots in the arm this past year." said Jon Jones.

The worst part for the band was not knowing when they could return to the road. "We just kept telling ourselves to appreciate the time we have," said Eli. "Then once it got to a year, it was let's appreciate the money we still have, because we didn't know how long it would take until we got back on the road," he joked.

COVID created time for more songs and more creativity. "We wrote a little over 80 songs this year. But you'll hear about 5 of them. Hopefully you'll hear all of them by 2040," joked Eli.

What we will hear is a string of hits Eli Young Band has had several top-charting hits include "Drunk Last Night,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Crazy Girl" over their 20 year career. "We've been really lucky about the longevity of our songs," said Eli. "Hopefully we can continue to make those types of choice as far as the songs we record and write."

Eli Young Band has sold out venues from coast-to-coast while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.

After being cancelled twice already, Eli Young Band will headline FrogFest, September 18 at the Herkimer County Fairground. "It's gonna happen," Jones said while crossing his fingers.

For Jones' lips to God's ears!

Dylan Jaboksen

Dylan Jakobsen isn’t your typical country artist. He didn’t grow up on a farm & he doesn’t drink alcohol. His love of country music stemmed from artists like Petty, Springsteen & Mellencamp whose lyrics helped him find his voice as a writer and shape his career. His song "I Am" walks you through a story 25 years in the making. From writing the songs, playing the instruments and producing it in his own studio, this album is so much more than he could ever imagine.

“You know, I wanted this album to be special, to be more than just another release and be something I was proud of from beginning to end. And my only request is that you listen at least 1 time all the way through before you judge it. Feel my story, hear my journey, meet the real me.”

Over the last few years Dylan has been able to accomplish things he never thought were possible. From touring the country and playing shows with artists like Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, and LOCASH, to being named "One of 10 New Country Acts To Watch," he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. “I don’t want to be just another one of many. I’m here to prove that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

COVID-19 Update:

Townsquare Media, the owner of Frogfest and Big Frog 104, will follow all safety protocols set by the New York State Health Department. You can expect appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, enhanced cleaning & sanitation. We ask that if you test positive or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 that you stay home. NYS has announced that large-scale outdoor event venues will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required social distance of 6 feet beginning May 19. We will continue to adhere by the guidelines provided by NYS and will update our protocols accordingly.