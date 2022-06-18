Alexandria Corn Returns Home For FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

Our hometown hero from New Hartford Alexandria Corn was back at FrogFest 33.

Corn is a Central New York singer who has been chasing her dreams in Nashville for more than a decade and she finally has a record deal. But that didn't stop her from returning home for FrogFest 33.

The road to success has been a long one for Alexandria Corn. It began in her hometown of New Hartford and led to Ithaca where she studied musical theater. Then it was on to L.A. for a few years before leading to Nashville, Tennessee where she signed her first record deal this year.

The dream sometimes seemed out of reach for Corn who's been in the music business since she was a teen. "I was so close to giving up. It's been so long but you keep pushing at it."

That never give up attitude finally paid off. Corn signed a joint deal with Deluge on Music Row and Growhouse Music. "I'm so excited but I'm nervous," admitted Corn who will be busy writing and recording music for a new album.

Recently Corn has gone viral on TikTok for her emotional song Back Together Again.

Being an animal-lover her whole life, Corn wondered why there weren’t many songs about dogs. After becoming a dog mom, herself to 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Shamus, he became her inspiration to write what so many people feel."

According to PopHeartsTV, Corn gained over 1-million views in 24 hours.

“I have spent years trying to write something with meaning, that isn’t your everyday typical love/breakup song. I had no idea that this song would even see the light of day, let alone, inspire so many people. I feel like I am creating a sort of movement with this song. I’m just glad that I could put into words what so many people are feeling about their pets.”"

Check out photos from her performance:

Hometown County Star, Alexandria Corn Is Back for FrogFest 33 With a newly signed record deal, Alexandria Corn made it back home to perform in front of the crowd for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. The New Hartford, NY native brought her fun-loving enthusiasm to energize the crowd. See photos from her performance here:

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33? FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time. Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Country Music’s Newest Artist, Frankie Justin Hits The FrogFest 33 Stage From Nashville to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for Frogfest 33, Frankie Justin brought his modern county sound to the lineup. See photos of his performance here: