Family Refuses to Give Vernon Man Car Keys, He Allegedly Tries to Set Fire to Home
A Vernon man is under arrest following a domestic dispute. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says family members would not give 42-year-old Steven G. Burton his keys after he had allegedly been drinking.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say he then tried to set fire to the home. Burn marks were seen on a window screen.
The incident took place at about 2:30am on October 31, 2021 at a home on Simmons Road in Vernon, New York.
Officials say that Burton was arrested after struggling with deputies. He is now charged with Attempted Arson in the Second Degree.
An order of protection has been requested on behalf of members of the family.
