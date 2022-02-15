The 10 Most Famous Dicks from New York State
Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search.
DICK CLARK
Dick Clark was born in Westchester County and studied broadcasting at Syracuse University, graduating in 1951. The broadcasting legend actually got his start right here in Utica, at WRUN, an AM radio station.
DICK BEYER
Dick Beyer was a masked professional wrestler who performed under the moniker of “The Destroyer.” He was a star athlete for Syracuse University and even earned a Masters Degree in education before electing to don the tights. He also wrestled under the name “Dr. X."
RICHARD LEWIS
Richard Lewis had multiple comedy specials in the '80s and '90s. His schtick is that of a tormented, anxiety-riddled man. More recently he's had a recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm as Larry David's equally angst-ridden friend.
RICHARD DREYFUSS
Richard Dreyfuss has earned his "dick"-dom by being famously difficult to work with. He famously quarreled with Bill Murray during production of 1991's What About Bob? There were also reports of tension surrounding Dreyfuss on the set of the 1975 blockbuster Jaws.
RICHARD THOMAS
Richard Thomas is an actor known for his roles as John-Boy Walton on The Waltons and Special Agent Frank Gaad on the critically-acclaimed spy drama The Americans. He was born in Manhattan.
DICK VAN PATTEN
Dick Van Patten was born in Kew Gardens, New York. He's probably best known for playing Tom Bradford on the TV show Eight is Enough, but he's also well known for playing bit parts in Mel Brooks movies, including Spaceballs and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
DICK SMOTHERS
Now there's a name for you. Dick Smothers is one-half of the legendary comedy duo The Smothers Brothers. Dick, along with his brother Tom, were early pioneers in the sketch comedy genre. Dick was born in Governors Island, New York.
RICHARD DONNER
Richard Donner was a prominent American filmmaker, who directed such hits as Superman, Lethal Weapon and The Goonies. He was born in the Bronx.
RICHARD ROUNDTREE
Born in New Rochelle, New York, Roundtree was probably best known for playing John Shaft in the original Shaft film, as well as its four sequels.
RICHARD MASUR
Masur is another New York actor who's played bit parts in over 80 films. His best-known role was Nick Lobo on Rhoda.
This list of New York Dicks is far from complete. We're sure you can think of a few more. We just don't want to hear about it.