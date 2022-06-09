Driver In Fatal Bailey Avenue Crash Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

The driver in a deadly crash on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo has been found guilty. The 24-year-old was found guilty of one count of manslaughter by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after a two-day, non-jury trial. The judge rendered her verdict today, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Cameryon C. Nelson was acquitted of all other charges against him.

Nearly two years ago, on July 8, 2020, at approximately 9:40 at night, Nelson was recklessly driving on Bailey Avenue. He was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Bailey Avenue. Nelson crossed into the southbound lane around East Lovejoy Street, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. He was trying to pass another vehicle driving northbound at the time of the crash. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Dorian Monique Baines, was killed and died at the scene of the accident. Nelson and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center where they received treatment for minor injuries.

Nelson had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. Even though recreational adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, it's still illegal to drive while under the influence.

Nelson faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Prosecutors requested that the defendant be remanded. Judge Eagan continued bail at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond, which the defendant previously posted in the Superior Court.

Here's The Penalty For Getting Caught Driving While High In New York State Before you decide to consume cannabis and then illegally drive under the influence in New York, you should know the real cost of your decision. Not only will you have to pay up in dollars, but you'll also pay with time, a hit to your license, and possibly injury or death.

The penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are pretty harsh in New York according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

