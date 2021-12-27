Just days ahead of Christmas, and her 17th birthday, a Salt Point resident and Our Lady of Lourdes High School student was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Washington.

The incident, which occurred in the Town of Washington on December 21st around 2:55pm took the life of 16 year old Madison Lynch-Dingee, who was the operator of a 2011 Subaru that struck an Acura.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, leading the investigation, indicates that at the time of the incident, Lynch-Dingee was traveling northbound on Route 82 in the Town of Washington at an unsafe speed. The accident happened when Lynch-Dingee attempted to to pass another vehicle, the 2016 Acura. The operator of the Acura was unaware that the Subaru was attempting to pass, and attempted to make a left hand turn onto North Shanks Road. Lynch-Dingee then struck the Acura, and her vehicle left the roadway along the western shoulder of the road, and struck a tree. The Sheriff's Office reports that Lynch-Dingee passed away at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, unsafe speed on the part of the Subaru appears to be the primary factor, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to her obituary, Madison Lynch-Dingee was a junior at Our Lady of Lourdes, and was an honor student who loved horseback riding, skiing, snowboarding, dancing, country music and lacrosse.

The school has announced on social media that they have been providing services and resources for students to help navigate this loss.

Lynch-Dingee was described as an animal lover who was exploring college opportunities that would allow her to pursue a career in helping to heal animals.

She is survived by her mother and father in Salt Point, a sister in Nashville, a brother in San Antonio Texas, and one in Pleasant Valley, and two nieces.

Services are being held in Millbrook on Tuesday December 28th, on what would have been her 17th birthday.

