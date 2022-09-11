Fatal Crash into Utility Pole in Yorkshire, NY Under Investigation

A fatal one-car crash in Cattaraugus County is under investigation.

Emergency responders were called to State Route 16 (NY-16) near Worden Road in Yorkshire, New York at approximately 10:30pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 for a report of a crash involving a single vehicle.

When New York State Police arrived on the scene they found a 2008 Pontiac G5 had crashed into a utility pole.

New York 16 and Worden Road in Yorkshire, New York via Google Maps (September 2022) New York 16 and Worden Road in Yorkshire, New York via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the car was being driven north and "was observed by multiple witnesses operating erratically before it exited the eastern shoulder of the road causing it to go airborne and strike a utility pole. The driver, Jarrett D. Kile, 30 of Arcade, NY and front seat passenger, Willie J. Boyles, 33 of Delevan, NY were ejected from the vehicle." Another passenger, identified as 31-year-old Amber L. Cosentino of Delevan, New York, was in the backseat of the vehicle.

The NYSP says that the Cattaraugus County Coroner pronounced Kile, the driver, deceased at the scene.

Boyle, the front seat passenger, was brought to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, New York. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Cosentino, the rear seat passenger, was brought to Erie County Medical Center with multiple injuries and was listed in critical condition according to police.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the incident.

It is not known at this time what caused the driver to appear to have been driving erratically, as recounted by witnesses, and ultimately lose control of the vehicle.

It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Photos From her childhood as a princess to her historic Platinum Jubilee, revisit some of the late Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments throughout her life.

Queen Elizabeth II With Celebrities Over the Years See just some of the stars who got to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her historic reign.