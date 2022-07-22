Fatal Crash Investigation Underway in Burke, New York

A fatal crash remains under investigation tonight.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on State Route 11 in the Franklin County town of Burke, New York at approximately 7:34am on Friday, July 22, 2022. Several local fire and emergency medical services departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department, were on the scene.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of a preliminary investigation "determined that a 2013 Audi A6 being driven by Zackrey J. Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was travelling west on SR-11 and crossed into the eastbound lane of travel, striking an oncoming 2019 Ford F-250, being driven by Mark W. Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay, NY."

It is not immediately known what caused Peck to cross into the opposite lane of traffic. At the time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Peck died at the scene. Boyer was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of injuries that, police say, are non-life-threatening.

Authorities say that an autopsy is being scheduled to determine "the cause and manner of Peck’s death."

The investigation is continuing. Witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.