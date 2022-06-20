An investigation into a fatal, freak accident that took place in Stony Point, New York is continuing.

Three people were riding in a 2018 Ford F-150 that was headed north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 16 and mile marker 29.8 at approximately 2:47pm on Sunday, June 19, 2022 when a "large tree fell from the east shoulder and struck the pickup truck," according to the New York State Police based in Haverstraw, New York.

Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 16 and mile marker 29.8 Photo Credit: Google (image captured December 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 16 and mile marker 29.8 Photo Credit: Google (image captured December 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

The family members were all from Chester, New York. The driver, 20-year-old Vincent A. Apostolico, was brought to Hacksensack University Medical Center in New Jersey for treatment. He was last listed in critical condition. A passenger, 17-year-old Elizabeth M. Apostolico, was brought to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries to her legs. Another passenger, identified as 48-year-old Anthony Apostolico, died at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area at the time is asked to call police.

Several emergency responders in addition to the New York State Police, assisted at the scene, including the New York State Park Police, Stony Point Fire Department, Town of Highland EMS, Rockland County EMS, and Hatzolah EMS.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the accident. Authorities have not yet reported if wind, weather, the tree's age, or other factors contributed to the tree falling.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

