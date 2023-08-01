Fatal One-Car Crash Takes Two Lives in Upstate New York

State Police in Herkimer County say two people were killed following a fatal car crash and fire on Sunday morning in the Town of German Flats.

Police say on July 29, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., State Police in Herkimer responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Warren Rd. in the town of German Flats. Further investigation revealed that when the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Altima, crested the top of the hill on Warren Rd. the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames on the west shoulder the road.

Troopers say, the two occupants of the vehicle, 31-year-old Andrew Newman and 19-year-old Lillianna Mae Pavelka, both of Utica, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have any information about this auto accident, contact New York State Police or share information via Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about this auto accident, contact New York State Police or share information via Crime Stoppers.

