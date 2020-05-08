FBI Continues To Investigate Disappearance Of Tammy Mahoney

Today marks 39 years since Tammy Mahoney was last seen hitch hiking near Oneida Indian Nation land on Route 46 in Oneida.

She was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the case and cover every lead that comes in.

Officials say a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the recovery of Mahoney’s body and/or the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her death and disappearance still stands.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Albany-Utica Office at (315) 731-1781

An anonymous tip can also be submitted online.