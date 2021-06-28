FDA Warns of Heart Issues After COVID-19 Vaccine, Especially in Young Adults

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are causing heart problems, mainly in younger adults, but the side effects are rare.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) announced suggested increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

There have been nearly 800 unconfirmed cases of heart problems reported to the vaccine safety monitoring system with 226 reports of myocarditis in people who are under age 30, according to WebMD - a small percentage of the millions who have received either vaccine without suffering any heart problems.

“Not all of these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports,” Tom Shimabukuro, MD, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, told the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee

Reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose and with the onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination.

You're advised to seek medical attention right away if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart after getting a vaccination.

Moderna Side Effects

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea, and vomiting, and fever. Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

Pfizer Side Effects

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

The FDA and Center for Disease Control (CDC) are working together to monitor the reports, collecting more information, and assess longer-term outcomes over several months.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List