FEMA Denies State’s Appeal For Individual Flooding Assistance

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the rejection of the state’s appeal of FEMA’s decision to deny individual assistance for residents affected by the Halloween flooding is a “slap in the face.”

Picente says it’s indefensible that the federal government refuses to come to the aid of people who through no faults of their own find themselves homeless and in financial ruins.

He says the county will continue to do everything in its power to assist residents in time of need.

Picente is also urging Governor and the state legislature to work with the county and provide a municipal buyout program.