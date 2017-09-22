Here's your last call to sign up for the Falling Leaves Road Race.

The 5k and 14k races step off on Sunday morning at 9:00. If you haven't registered yet, you still can this weekend.

Registration can be completed at UticaRoadrunners.org, or on Saturday at The Sneaker Store between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The cost to register Saturday is $31. On Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m. a final registration is being held at the Radisson Hotel on Genesee Street in Utica. The cost Sunday is $33.

There is also a 1k kids run that begins Sunday morning at 8:15.