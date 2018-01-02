If you have ever wanted to run The Boilermaker 5k or 15k this is your year. One local running group is offering a training program for both new and returning runners.

The Utica Roadrunners want people to get a head start on preparations for the big race. This training program will be held indoors to help escape the frigid temperatures of February in Central New York.

Initial training sessions will take place at The Fitness Mill in New York Mills. The first session will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30 a.m. The first four weeks will focus on conditioning, proper attire, nutrition and injury prevention.

After the indoor sessions, training will move outside to their usual Developmental Runs on the Parkway until the 2nd Sunday in July.

The cost is the same as membership within the club. Under 18 is $10.00, 18 and over $20.00, couple $25.00 and Family of 3 or more is $30.00. For more information contact Melanie Crisino at mcrisino@yahoo.com or Wayne Murphy at wayne13413@yahoo.com.