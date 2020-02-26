Where To Find Fish Fry On Friday In CNY- 2020

Dave Wheeler/TSM

Looking for a fish fry in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, Herkimer, or any other part of Central New York on a Friday during the 2020 lent season? Take a look at this list of spots.

Fish Fry Fridays

Here's our list of organizations that are holding fish fries on Friday's. We understand many businesses are holding them as well, but this list is focusing on other organizations. We will ask more at the bottom:

 

Who Is Holding It?AddressTime
Canastota Fire Department127 E Center Street PO Box 81, Canastota, NY 130325:00PM - 8:00PM
Deerfield Firehouse5476 Trenton Road, Utica, NY 135024:00PM - 7:00PM
Floyd Fire Dept8367 Floyd, Rome, NY 134404:00PM - 7:00PM
Manlius American Legion Post 141109 Fayette St, Manlius, NY 131045:30PM - 8:00PM
Oneida Castle Fire Dept3989 Sholtz Rd, Oneida, NY 134214:00PM - 8:00PM
Oneida County 40 & 8 Voiture 92Judd Road, Whitesboro, NY 134924:00PM - 8:00PM
Poland Volunteer Fire Co., Inc.216 New York 8, Poland, NY 134314:00PM - 8:00PM
Polish Community Club of Utica10 Columbia St, Utica, New York 135024:00PM - 8:00PM
Rome Elks Lodge126 West Liberty St. Rome, NY 134405:00PM - 8:00PM
Salisbury Vol. Fire Dept.2549 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 134545:00PM - 7:30PM
St. Anthony and St. Agnes Parish415 St. Anthony Street, Utica, NY 135014:00PM - 7:30PM
St. Louis Gonzaga Church520 Rutger Street, Utica, NY 135014:00PM - 7:00PM
Stan's Seafood726 W Dominick St, Rome, NY 134408:00AM - 6:30PM
Stanwix Veterans Mens Club6774 Lamphear Rd, Rome, NY 134405:00PM - 8:00PM
Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153703 Clifford Ave, Sylvan Beach, NY 131574:00PM - 7:00PM
Utica Maennerchor5535 Flanagan Road, Marcy, NY 134035:00PM - 7:30PM
VFW Post 600145 Calder Avenue, Whitesboro, NY 134924:00PM - 8:00PM
Westernville American Legion9379 NY-46, Westernville, NY 134864:30PM - 7:00PM
Ziyara Shrine Park Center8209 Halsey Rd, Whitesboro, NY 134924:00PM - 7:00PM

Who Else Should We Add?

Who else should we add to this list? What businesses or groups in CNY aren't on the list? You can email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com to add it to our list.

Source: Where To Find Fish Fry On Friday In CNY- 2020
Filed Under: cooking, fish fry, shopping
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top