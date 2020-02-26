Where To Find Fish Fry On Friday In CNY- 2020
Looking for a fish fry in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, Herkimer, or any other part of Central New York on a Friday during the 2020 lent season? Take a look at this list of spots.
Fish Fry Fridays
Here's our list of organizations that are holding fish fries on Friday's. We understand many businesses are holding them as well, but this list is focusing on other organizations. We will ask more at the bottom:
|Who Is Holding It?
|Address
|Time
|Canastota Fire Department
|127 E Center Street PO Box 81, Canastota, NY 13032
|5:00PM - 8:00PM
|Deerfield Firehouse
|5476 Trenton Road, Utica, NY 13502
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
|Floyd Fire Dept
|8367 Floyd, Rome, NY 13440
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
|Manlius American Legion Post 141
|109 Fayette St, Manlius, NY 13104
|5:30PM - 8:00PM
|Oneida Castle Fire Dept
|3989 Sholtz Rd, Oneida, NY 13421
|4:00PM - 8:00PM
|Oneida County 40 & 8 Voiture 92
|Judd Road, Whitesboro, NY 13492
|4:00PM - 8:00PM
|Poland Volunteer Fire Co., Inc.
|216 New York 8, Poland, NY 13431
|4:00PM - 8:00PM
|Polish Community Club of Utica
|10 Columbia St, Utica, New York 13502
|4:00PM - 8:00PM
|Rome Elks Lodge
|126 West Liberty St. Rome, NY 13440
|5:00PM - 8:00PM
|Salisbury Vol. Fire Dept.
|2549 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 13454
|5:00PM - 7:30PM
|St. Anthony and St. Agnes Parish
|415 St. Anthony Street, Utica, NY 13501
|4:00PM - 7:30PM
|St. Louis Gonzaga Church
|520 Rutger Street, Utica, NY 13501
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
|Stan's Seafood
|726 W Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440
|8:00AM - 6:30PM
|Stanwix Veterans Mens Club
|6774 Lamphear Rd, Rome, NY 13440
|5:00PM - 8:00PM
|Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153
|703 Clifford Ave, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
|Utica Maennerchor
|5535 Flanagan Road, Marcy, NY 13403
|5:00PM - 7:30PM
|VFW Post 6001
|45 Calder Avenue, Whitesboro, NY 13492
|4:00PM - 8:00PM
|Westernville American Legion
|9379 NY-46, Westernville, NY 13486
|4:30PM - 7:00PM
|Ziyara Shrine Park Center
|8209 Halsey Rd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
Who Else Should We Add?
Who else should we add to this list? What businesses or groups in CNY aren't on the list? You can email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com to add it to our list.